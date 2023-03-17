GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Mark Mccaffrey Sells 5,000 Shares

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $379,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,134,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Mccaffrey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,247 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $243,395.12.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,098 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $379,648.06.

GoDaddy stock opened at $72.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.88.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 93.48%. Research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 18,705 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

