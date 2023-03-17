Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Wednesday. They set an underperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Performance

GOL stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,859. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $567.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.11. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $7.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 30,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 746,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 111,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 509,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 25,292 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 22.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 368,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 67,163 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 6.9% during the third quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 363,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

