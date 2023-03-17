Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Wednesday. They set an underperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.25.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Performance
GOL stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,859. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $567.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.11. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $7.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile
GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.
