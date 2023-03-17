Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.33.

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $42.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average of $40.15. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $279.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.51 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 7.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 88.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 82.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

