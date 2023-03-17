Golden Goose Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Golden Goose token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Golden Goose has a market cap of $86,438.11 and approximately $658.70 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.89 or 0.00365226 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,042.11 or 0.26545893 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Golden Goose is medium.com/@contact_31481. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io.

Golden Goose Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

