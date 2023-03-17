Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.08% from the stock’s previous close.
Golden Matrix Group Price Performance
Shares of GMGI opened at $3.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00. Golden Matrix Group has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $10.72.
Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.57 million for the quarter.
Golden Matrix Group Company Profile
Golden Matrix Group, Inc engages in the provision of turnkey and white label gaming platforms, Esports technology, and gaming content. The firm develops and owns online gaming IP and builds configurable and scalable white-label B2B gaming platforms. It operates through the B2B and B2C segments. The B2B segment is involved in the charges of usage of the company’s software and royalties charged on the use of third-party gaming content.
