Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Bought by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 167.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth about $223,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.78. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.56 and a twelve month high of $100.07.

