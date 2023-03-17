good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.23

good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 81933 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GDNP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered good natured Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$0.75 to C$0.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Pi Financial dropped their price target on good natured Products from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 204.00 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.28.

good natured Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including bins, totes and crates, and food storage and bin liners; pallet stretch wraps, rollstocks, and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

