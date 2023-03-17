GPM Growth Investors Inc. Boosts Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Teledyne Technologies makes up 1.6% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 53.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at $49,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $412.17. The company had a trading volume of 50,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,621. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $424.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP George C. Bobb III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.12, for a total transaction of $4,331,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,210 shares of company stock worth $10,428,074. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.33.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

