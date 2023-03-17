GPM Growth Investors Inc. Buys 2,888 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 2.4% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

SCHD stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.14. The company had a trading volume of 443,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,757. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.22. The company has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.01.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

