GPM Growth Investors Inc. Has $6.75 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.78. The stock had a trading volume of 89,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,609. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.99. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $76.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

