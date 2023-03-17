GPM Growth Investors Inc. Trims Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $91.72. 45,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,504. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.64 and its 200 day moving average is $94.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $106.93.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
