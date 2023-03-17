Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 33,018 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,018 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of Celanese worth $15,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in Celanese by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.0% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celanese Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $102.97 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $161.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.93.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Celanese from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

