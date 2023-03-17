Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $14,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $99.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.47. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $137.40.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 59.14%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.91.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

