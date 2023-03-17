Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 161,174 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $13,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 238,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,042,000 after buying an additional 15,602 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,093,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $584,572,000 after buying an additional 432,709 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,223,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,402,000 after acquiring an additional 137,425 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,940.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,182 shares of company stock worth $5,432,674 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $48.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.16. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.06 billion, a PE ratio of 107.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BSX. Raymond James raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Further Reading

