Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,207,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,154 shares during the quarter. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 18.09% of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $49,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFFV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 75.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $231,000.

PFFV opened at $22.27 on Friday. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $21.73 and a 12 month high of $26.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.44.

The Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of variable rate US preferred securities, selected and weighted by market value. PFFV was launched on Jun 22, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

