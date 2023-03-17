Gradient Investments LLC Has $35.64 Million Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.41% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $35,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $125.47 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $138.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.91.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

