Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 398,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,074 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 122.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JPHY opened at $43.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.19. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $56.51.

