Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 163,608 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 945,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,608 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.72% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,503,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after acquiring an additional 124,802 shares during the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,005.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 25,138 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $865,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $21.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average is $20.96. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $21.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

