Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $14,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Options Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the second quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management raised its position in 3M by 1.3% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its position in 3M by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 29,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 2.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.92.

3M stock opened at $103.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. 3M has a one year low of $100.27 and a one year high of $154.66.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

