Gradient Investments LLC Sells 28,531 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,531 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $11,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 296,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,390,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 493,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,056 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $40.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.06. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $44.22.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

