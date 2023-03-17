Graham (NYSE:GHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Graham from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham Price Performance

GHC traded down $8.80 on Thursday, hitting $566.86. 9,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.03. Graham has a 12 month low of $525.58 and a 12 month high of $681.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $632.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $608.09.

Graham Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Graham

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.74%.

In other Graham news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total transaction of $79,063.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Graham news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total transaction of $79,063.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.06, for a total value of $43,996.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 584 shares in the company, valued at $356,859.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graham

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Graham in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Graham in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Graham

(Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.