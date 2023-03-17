Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

LOPE stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.80. 84,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,675. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $78.37 and a twelve month high of $121.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.77.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $258.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 19,263.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 613,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,760,000 after buying an additional 610,063 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 507.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 320,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,813,000 after purchasing an additional 267,321 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,607.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 277,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,307,000 after purchasing an additional 261,125 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 451,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,539,000 after purchasing an additional 169,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 246,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,250,000 after purchasing an additional 149,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

