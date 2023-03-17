Grandview Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,547,000 after purchasing an additional 628,188 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $100,880,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $178.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.39. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $186.10.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

