Grandview Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,215 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.2% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 27,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 6,999 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 66,374 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WILLIAM ALLAN Corp boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. WILLIAM ALLAN Corp now owns 6,407 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $36.58 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $153.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Stories

