Grandview Asset Management LLC Invests $221,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,227 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 44.4% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $100.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $110.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.12.

Insider Activity

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.74.

Starbucks Company Profile



Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

