Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 1,702 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Grandview Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 584,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,575,000 after buying an additional 300,251 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,574,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,661,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 581,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 100,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,299,000.

NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $17.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.53. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $16.23 and a 1-year high of $20.65.

