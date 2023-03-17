Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 1,956 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,005,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.8% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 5,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $108.39 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $127.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.76.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

