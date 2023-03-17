Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 577 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,641 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.0% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $353.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $162.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $473.49.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.70.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

