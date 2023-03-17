Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Granite Construction Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GVA traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.70. 168,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.99. Granite Construction has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Construction

About Granite Construction

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Granite Construction by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 351.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Granite Construction in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Granite Construction by 38.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company. It operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials company in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Construction and Materials. The Construction segment is involved in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.