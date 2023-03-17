Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.
Granite Construction Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:GVA traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.70. 168,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.99. Granite Construction has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Construction
About Granite Construction
Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company. It operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials company in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Construction and Materials. The Construction segment is involved in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Granite Construction (GVA)
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
- PacWest Bancorp May Escape a Credit Downgrade After this Happens
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.