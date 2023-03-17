Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:GRP.U traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.33. The company had a trading volume of 406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.05. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 12 month low of $45.83 and a 12 month high of $80.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.74%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

