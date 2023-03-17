Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Buys 4,022 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 31,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 48,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 60,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.86 on Friday, reaching $93.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,448,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,275. The company has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $111.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.53.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

