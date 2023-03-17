Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Lowers Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GE. UBS Group reduced their price objective on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.14.

NYSE GE traded down $2.03 on Friday, hitting $89.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,147,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,345,631. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $94.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.63. The firm has a market cap of $97.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,065.67, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

