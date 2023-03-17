Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Purchases 34,065 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2023

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULSGet Rating) by 84.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,065 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC owned 0.09% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 670.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 33,962.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.20. The company had a trading volume of 535,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,570. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.14. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.88 and a 12 month high of $49.47.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

(Get Rating)

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.