Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Purchases 34,065 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,065 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC owned 0.09% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 670.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 33,962.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.20. The company had a trading volume of 535,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,570. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.14. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.88 and a 12 month high of $49.47.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

