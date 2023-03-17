Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Sells 2,669 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 34,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,617. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $54.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.87.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

