Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.51

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.51 and last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 275978 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GTN. StockNews.com began coverage on Gray Television in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Gray Television from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Gray Television Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $787.20 million, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.15. Gray Television had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gray Television news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson acquired 68,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $1,225,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,042,217 shares in the company, valued at $18,572,306.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 4,829.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Featured Stories

