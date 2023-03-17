Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.88. 666,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,494. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $15.40.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLDD. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 92.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 20,790.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 229.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.