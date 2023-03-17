Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

Great Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Great Southern Bancorp has a payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to earn $6.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $55.82 on Friday. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $64.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.35. The company has a market cap of $679.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.53 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 29.09%. Research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSBC. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 60.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,300,000 after buying an additional 32,267 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 60.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 51,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 11.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

