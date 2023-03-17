Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Great Wall Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.
Great Wall Motor Stock Performance
GWLLF opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29. Great Wall Motor has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $2.29.
About Great Wall Motor
Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.
