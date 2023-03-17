Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Price Performance

Shares of GPP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.57. The company had a trading volume of 43,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,784. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76. Green Plains Partners has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $292.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 50.96% and a return on equity of 2,253.33%. The business had revenue of $20.95 million for the quarter.

Green Plains Partners Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Green Plains Partners

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.48%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.81%.

In other news, Director Jerry L. Peters sold 5,000 shares of Green Plains Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $65,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Green Plains Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EVR Research LP boosted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 639,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 30,280 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 34,656 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 63,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP engages in the provision of ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

