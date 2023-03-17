Greenhaven Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,289,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,600 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker accounts for approximately 1.7% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $96,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 14.7% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $2.28 on Friday, reaching $77.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,554. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.02. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.