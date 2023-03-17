Greenhaven Associates Inc. Sells 18,280 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,762,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,280 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton accounts for about 6.0% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned 1.09% of D.R. Horton worth $335,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $587,000. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,667 shares of company stock worth $3,042,476 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.74. 828,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866,639. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $104.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.20.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.20%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.27.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

