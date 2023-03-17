Greenhaven Associates Inc. Sells 8,250 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the period. Autoliv makes up approximately 0.1% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned about 0.09% of Autoliv worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,505 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total transaction of $146,662.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,637.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $36,847.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total value of $146,662.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at $403,637.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,865 shares of company stock worth $269,670 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALV traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.57. 457,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,255. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $96.49.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.29. Autoliv had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Autoliv from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.