Shares of Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,287.83 ($27.88) and traded as high as GBX 2,622 ($31.96). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 2,538 ($30.93), with a volume of 300,595 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRG. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($35.95) target price on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.38) price target on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Greggs Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,280.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,661.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,290.

Greggs Increases Dividend

Greggs Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a GBX 44 ($0.54) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Greggs’s previous dividend of $15.00. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,175.44%.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

