Greif (NYSE:GEF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greif has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.00.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GEF traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.12. The stock had a trading volume of 85,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,783. Greif has a 12 month low of $57.10 and a 12 month high of $74.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Greif Announces Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.20). Greif had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Greif will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Insider Activity at Greif

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $318,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,127,968.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.93 per share, with a total value of $319,666.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,545,865.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $318,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,127,968.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 10,129 shares of company stock valued at $759,113. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter valued at $1,648,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Greif by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greif by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greif by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Greif by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 34,220 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greif

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.