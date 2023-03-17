Gries Financial LLC Acquires 1,055 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Gries Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $740.92.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Down 1.7 %

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,158,829.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,158,829.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $10.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $626.16. The company had a trading volume of 254,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,747. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $788.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $94.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $716.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $681.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.