Gries Financial LLC Acquires 9,773 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Gries Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 39,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 82.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 35.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,240,000 after buying an additional 27,536 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,361,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,788,679. The stock has a market cap of $142.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.85. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.