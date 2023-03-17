Gries Financial LLC Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Gries Financial LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,452.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000.

IYE traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.86. 170,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,334. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $34.94 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average of $45.70.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

