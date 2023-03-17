Gries Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Gries Financial LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,073 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Stephens cut Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

Truist Financial Stock Down 5.5 %

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

NYSE TFC traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,884,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,002,442. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $61.10. The stock has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

