Gries Financial LLC Has $3.09 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Gries Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 1.0% of Gries Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock traded down $3.45 on Friday, reaching $231.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,586,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $123.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.77. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 70.36%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

