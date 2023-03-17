Gries Financial LLC Has $547,000 Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gries Financial LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,198 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. CNB Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 484 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.16.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $483.85. The stock had a trading volume of 747,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,067. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

